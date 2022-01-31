WATCH: UNIVERSE Music give a sneak peek into the foot tapping single ‘Don’t Stop’ by ATEEZ

Global fandom platform UNIVERSE released ATEEZ 'Don't Stop' through various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on January 31st, and the full version of the music video will be released through the app. UNIVERSE Music's 16th new song 'Don't Stop' is a song that expresses the confusion of rapidly changing desires and anxiety by using powerful traps.

The music video for 'Don't Stop' foretells the divergence of colorful charms in an omnibus composition with delicate and intimate acting skills. ATEEZ, who have shown dramatic musical growth with every comeback, are now proving their strong global presence with the 2022 world tour 'THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END'. Recently, ATEEZ has been under the spotlight from foreign media after the completion of their Newark concert in the US, showing their potential as a '4th generation representative K-pop group'.

With unrivaled storytelling and outstanding visual beauty, Universe Music's broad musical spectrum, which continues the path of 'trust, listen, and watch' original music content, draws attention once again to the collaboration with ATEEZ, which shows unlimited growth.

ATEEZ is a South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment. The group consists of eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They debuted on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) ‘Treasure EP.1: All to Zero’. As rookies, ATEEZ were recipients of the Next Generation Award at the 2019 Golden Disc Awards, as well as being named Worldwide Fans' Choice at both the 2019 and 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA).

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin tests positive for COVID-19; Undergoes surgery for acute appendicitis

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below.