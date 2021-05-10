WATCH: VAV’s Ace starts his enlistment today; drops a PIC and releases a special song for fans

Before bidding a temporary goodbye to his fans, VAV’s Ace posted a photo with a song featuring the entire group. Check it out below.

VAV’s Ace announced his military enlistment date five days ago and asked fans to support him. He also expressed his gratitude for the fans and the precious memories he made via a statement from his agency. As he enlists today, and is probably on his way as we write this, he went ahead and uploaded a picture in a buzz cut and song featuring the entire group, except Baron who’s on military duty.

After showing amazing hairstyles and colours, Ace today uploaded a photo in a buzz cut, in a loose checkered shirt, saluting at the camera with a serious expression on his official fancafe. The singer held an online fan meeting called VAV ONLINE FAN MEETING [Always Together] with the other group members too. The group members also uploaded a cute picture with some wrapping their arms around Ace in the center and writing VAV FOREVER.

Check out the picture below:

The name of the fan meeting held was also apparently a spoiler that went under many fans’ noses. The group released a song titled ‘Always’ with a music video, titled Special Digital Single ‘Always’ LIVE Clip. The song has VAV members expressing their gratitude for their fans and also promising to be with them and support them always.

Check out the music video here:

Ace is now the second member to join his military enlistment duty, after Baron. Baron enlisted in September 2020. He also sent a message that he will grow a lot while serving the citizens of Korea and return soon.

How do you like this special gesture by Ace and the group? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Credits :News1

