WATCH: VERIVERY makes a comeback with an intense teaser video

The seven-piece group is set to make a comeback this August and the preparations seem to be in full force. On 31 July at midnight KST, the first teaser for the much-awaited album from VERIVERY was shared across social media accounts of the group. An unnerving video awaited the fans in the teaser as a person seemed to be running away and the message “Who trapped VERIVERY in a HOLE?” was posted along with it.



VERRERs seem to be in for a wild ride with this one. Panicky and worried, the first teaser is from the point of view of a person trapped in a hole, possibly the VERIVERY members. The short 11-second clip begins within a dark building premise where someone is hurriedly running away. Alongside an old staircase, the person finally spots light. They find themselves in the middle of a circular high storied location and the video cuts. The name of the upcoming album, ‘Series O - Round II: Hole’ is displayed on the screen followed by the VERIVERY logo. Watch below.



Incomplete and intriguing the easter is the perfect way to make the fans excited for what’s to come with the album. This will be the group’s sixth EP release and continues the series ‘O’. Their last album was ‘Series ‘O’ Round 1: Hall’ first for the series in the month of March this year.



VERIVERY is known for their deep concepts and synchronised dance moves. With a comeback only 4 months after the last release, we are excited to see what they have in store for us.



