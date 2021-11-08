WATCH: VICTON invites ALICE to join them for some ‘Sweet Travel’ in the captivating MV teaser

PlayM Entertainment raised the expectations of fans by releasing the music video teaser for the digital single 'Sweet Travel' commemorating the 5th anniversary of VICTON through VICTON's YouTube channels on November 8th. In the released teaser for about 30 seconds, the members of VICTON show off their more mature and perfect visuals, and at the same time raise their fluttering index by giving the viewer the feeling of inviting them to the 5th anniversary party, which will be a 'sweet trip', such as reaching out and handing out bouquets of flowers.

The cool guitar riff flowing throughout the teaser and the repeating melody of 'Sweet' caught the ears and amplified the curiosity about the new song. The fan song 'Sweet Travel', released on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Victon's debut, is a song that expresses the hope that the lives of the fans who shared VICTON's time will always feel like a 'sweet trip'. In order to contain the message they want to convey to the fans, 6 members of Victon participated in writing the lyrics and added sincerity.

VICTON debuted in 2016 and performed high-quality songs such as 'I’m Fine' and 'Where is Love?' . Next, VICTON, who boasted a 'solid uptrend' by breaking the 'best of its own' records with their first full-length album earlier this year, will release the 5th anniversary digital single 'Sweet Travel' on October 9th, and on December 4-5 fan meetings will be held over a period of one or two days, raising expectations for a special time with fans.

