WATCH: VICTON serenades the viewers with their soft yet heartfelt vocals in the ‘Sweet Travel’ MV

On November 9th, VICTON unveiled a gorgeous MV for ALICE (VICTON’s fandom) as a gift to celebrate their 5th debut anniversary and the soft visuals coupled with their passionate vocals created an amazing atmosphere for the viewers to enjoy. VICTON show off their more mature and perfect visuals, and at the same time raise their fluttering hearts of the fans by inviting them to the 5th anniversary party, which will be a 'sweet trip', using gestures like reaching out and handing out bouquets of flowers.

VICTON debuted in 2016 and performed high-quality songs such as 'I’m Fine' and 'Where is Love?' . Next, VICTON, who boasted a 'solid uptrend' by breaking the 'best of its own' records with their first full-length album earlier this year, released the 5th anniversary digital single 'Sweet Travel' on October 9th, and on December 4-5 fan meetings will be held over a period of one or two days, raising expectations for a special time with fans.

VICTON is a South Korean boy group formed in 2016 by Play M Entertainment (formerly Plan A Entertainment). The group is composed of seven members: Han Seungwoo, Kang Seungsik, Heo Chan, Lim Sejun, Do Hanse, Choi Byungchan and Jung Subin. They debuted on November 9, 2016, with their extended play ‘Voice to New World’.

On November 4, it was announced that Victon would be releasing their first full studio album ‘Voice: The Future Is Now’ on December 1 with the lead single ‘What I Said’. Subsequently, it was announced that the release of their new album would be delayed after the members had come into contact with a staff member that had tested positive for COVID-19. Although all members tested negative, they decided to complete the quarantine period.

Seungwoo released his second EP Fade and lead single ‘See You Again’ on June 28. He enlisted for his mandatory military service as a member of the military band on July 28.In August, Seungsik released the single ‘Look for the Silver Lining’ in collaboration with the music company Clef, as part of a donation project for the charity Good Neighbors. Hanse made his solo debut on September 25 with the digital album Blaze with the double title tracks ‘Take Over’ and ‘Public Enemy’.

