WATCH: VICTON unveil their dazzling visuals in the first MV teaser for ‘Chronograph’

IST Entertainment released the music video trailer for the new song 'Chronograph' through VICTON's official social media channels and YouTube channels on January 14th.

The music video teaser video, which is about 40 seconds long, aroused curiosity with the appearance of Victon in confusion in a space full of plaster statues and picture frames. The members catch the eye by boasting a brighter visual with colourful style transformations such as bold accessories, goggles, and leather jumpsuits, while the rhythmic guitar and synth brass sound flowing throughout the teaser foreshadows intense addictiveness, satisfying the eyes and ears. At the end of the video, the hand grabbing the pocket watch raised expectations for the first chapter of Victon's Time Trilogy, which depicts the story of tracking and escaping using time.

In particular, for this music video, ETUI's Kim Woo Je, who worked with famous artists such as NCT 127, SEVENTEEN, Red Velvet, and Chungha, grabs a megaphone and is expected to provide unique storytelling and sensuous direction. Choreographer Choi Young Jun, who produced choreography for many popular boy groups such as SEVENTEEN and MONSTA X, will also participate in the choreography to enhance the stage perfection.

The new song 'Chronograph' is a compound word of 'Chronos' meaning 'time' in Greek and 'Graph', meaning 'the recorder of time'. This is the title track of the first album in the Time trilogy series. Along with the lyrics that say, 'I will keep running to record all my time with you', the members' vibrant vocals give a refreshing feeling. A talented producer team participated in the production, including Coach&Sendo, who worked with TVXQ, SHINee, and Espa, to enhance the level of perfection.

VICTON, who debuted in 2016, succeeded in taking the first place in the first music show in three years after debut, and emerged as a 'rising star'. With their first full album in January of last year, VICTON, who broke the 'best of its own' records in both music and album performance, and showed off a resilience, will release their 3rd single 'Chronograph' on January 18, and take a breathless move from the beginning of the New Year in 2022. It is expected to spur the unstoppable 'trend group' movement.

