WATCH: VIVIZ drops first music video teaser and images of debut music video

Following the release of the album preview of their awaited debut mini album ‘Beam Of Prism’, girl group VIVIZ has dropped a teaser of the music video of its debut title track, ‘BOP BOP!’ Comprising three former GFRIEND members, Eunha, SinB, and Umji, VIVIZ is all set to debut on February 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The short music video teaser of ‘BOP BOP!’ starts off with the three members startled by a machine overheating in a control room, and segues to clips of VIVIZ singing and performing the choreography to the track. The video is an explosion of bright colours, while the song itself promises to be an absolute bop, going by the funky retro sounds heard in the teaser. Watch the first music video teaser for VIVIZ’s upcoming debut track, ‘BOP BOP!’, below:

Meanwhile, VIVIZ has also released a new set of teaser images for the three members! Unveiled on February 7, the still images of ‘BOP BOP!’ show Eunha, SinB, and Umji posing in the control room set that started off the music video teaser. The three still images carry on the theme colours highlighted for each member in previous concept images, with purple for Eunha, blue for SinB, and red for Umji. While the first round of concept images took on an ethereal vibe and the second round went a more chic way, the most recent still images follow the retro theme of the music video for ‘BOP BOP!’ Check out the latest still images, below:

Going by the schedule released earlier in January, we can expect another set of still images, as well as another music video teaser, leading up to the release of the mini-album. VIVIZ’s debut mini-album ‘Beam Of Prism’ is set to release on February 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates about VIVIZ’s upcoming release!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kim Hee Sun and SF9’s Rowoon’s fated first meet as a Grim Reaper & a troubled human in ‘Tomorrow’