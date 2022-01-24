WATCH: VIVIZ drops the first teaser for debut album 'Beam of Prism' to be released on THIS date

On January 24 at midnight KST, VIVIZ released their first teaser for their highly-anticipated debut with their first mini-album 'Beam of Prism', which will drop on February 9 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The teaser starts with the revelation of the logo 'VIVIZ' and a brief glimpse of the members' looks as well. With their backs facing the camera, the girls are sitting together, wearing pretty monochrome outfits with iridescent hair colours of blue, purple and magenta! Before the girls can turn and face the camera, the screen changes to reveal the name of their debut mini-album 'Beam of Prism' and the release date to be February 9!

You can watch the teaser below:

Last year, following GFRIEND’s official disbandment and departure from Source Music, SinB, Eunha, and Umji announced in October that they had signed with a new agency and were preparing to re-debut as a three-member group named VIVIZ.

Also, VIVIZ just revealed their official fan club name and logo! The official name for their fandom will be 'NAV' (pronounced 'Na-Vi', resembling the Korean word for butterfly, 'Na-bi'). The name combines the word 'Na', which represents 'me' in Korean, with the first character of VIVIZ, 'Vi'.

