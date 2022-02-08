WATCH: VIVIZ gear up for their awaited debut in the exciting MV teaser for ‘BOP BOP!’

On February 8, Big Planet Made unveiled the MV teaser for VIVIZ’s upcoming title track ‘BOP BOP!’ and the three members look absolutely gorgeous! The teaser also gave the viewers a glimpse into the addicting song, leaving us wanting more. The song will be out on February 9.

In the previous teaser, the members showed off their colourful charms in a space where vivid colours stand out. Each of them held a microphone and sang or danced cutely, giving off pleasant energy. The screen was switched to a splendid stage, and the title song 'BOP BOP!' spoiled a part of the performance, drawing attention. Expectations for the official stage of VIVIZ, which imprinted on the short but intense three-colour charm, are rising.

Still images were also released. From Eunha's dreamy fairy beauty to SinB’s mysterious and sophisticated image, and Umji's lovely charm, they completed a unique visual synergy. They had also released individual concept videos. In the released video, SinB evoked a chic charm with a black two-piece styling, while exuding a lovely atmosphere with a variety of poses and captivating the eyes.

SinB, Eunha and Umji also exuded a lively and cute energy in the colourful outfits. In addition, the members also made it impossible to take our eyes off of them with their lively charm that goes back and forth between expressionless and bright smiles.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments down below.