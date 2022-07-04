WATCH: VIVIZ introduce the summery world of ‘LOVEADE’ in exciting and bright MV teaser

VIVIZ released the first music video teaser video for the title song 'LOVEADE' of their second mini album 'Summer Vibe' on the official social media handles on July 4. The video started with a figure of Umji drawing a hand heart while looking at the sky. Then, SinB smiled as she looked at the yellow heart-shaped balloons floating in the sky and the yellow balloons decorated near the coffee car in front of the beach.

Afterwards, Umji fired an arrow at a yellow balloon, and Eunha looked surprised at the large yellow balloon that appeared in front of her. The arrow fired by Umji pointed at the yellow balloon that appeared in front of the galaxy, and at the same time as the balloon burst, the lyrics and melody of ‘LOVEADE’ briefly appeared, raising expectations for the new song.

The title song 'LOVEADE' is a funky retro pop-based dance song that compares the love of two people to a refreshing Aid. It is expected to be filled with the refreshing and refreshing summer atmosphere of VIVIZ. VIVIZ’s second mini-album 'Summer Vibe' will be released on July 6th at 6pm KST (2:30 PM IST). Previously, VIVIZ posted the album preview. The video includes the title songs 'LOVEADE' and 'SIESTA', 'Party Pop', 'Love Love Love', '#FLASHBACK (Hashtag Flashback)', ' It contains a total of 6 highlights from this album, including 'Dance'. The screen consists of behind-the-scenes cuts from the concept photoshoot.

'LOVEADE' is a song that creates a midsummer atmosphere with an exciting rhythm and an addictive hook. Through the video, the refreshing lyrics, "I want every single drop of you soaked in a dry day, bite one bite, Sweet" are revealed, raising expectations and curiosity about the euphemism. In addition, 'SIESTA' based on 1990's guitar riffs, 'Party Pop' with up-tempo sound, 'Love Love Love', a dreamy deep house song, '#FLASHBACK' reminiscent of a summer night with a lover, a lyrical ballad song A total of 6 songs in various genres, including 'Dance', are included.

