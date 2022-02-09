WATCH: VIVIZ makes us groove to the addicting tunes of ‘BOP BOP!’ in the glamorous and chaotic MV

On February 9, VIVIZ finally debuted with ‘BOP BOP!’ and we are so glad to listen to their harmonious vocals all over again! Formed by former GFRIEND members SinB, Eunha and Umji, the group brought their glamour, acting and performance skills in the MV. The members chose a colour for them and it can be seen in various parts of the MV. The songs had 80s inspired instrumental with the synth bass, brass and keyboard. The title track is from the mini album ‘Beam of Prism’.

‘VIVIZ’ is short for ‘VIVId dayZ’ and signifies that the group will become artists who confidently express their colours in the world. On October 6, 2021, it was announced that former GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB, and Umji had signed under BPM Entertainment to re-debut as a three-member group. On October 8, 2021, their group name was announced through their visual film.

SinB has done OSTs for dramas like ‘Cinderella with Four Knights’ and joined a project group, Station Young, consisting of Red Velvet's Seulgi, (G)I-dle's Soyeon and soloist Chungha. Their single ‘Wow Thing’ was released on September 28 as part of SM Entertainment's project album ‘SM Station X 0’.

Eunha's first solo release was the song ‘Don't Come to Farewell’, recorded for the soundtrack of the television drama ‘Six Flying Dragons’. It was released on March 7, 2016. She played a role in MBC MBig TV's web show ‘Oh My God! Tip’ with Block B's Park Kyung. Eunha was then featured on Park Kyung's single ‘Inferiority Complex’, released May 25, 2016. Her second solo release was the song ‘Love-ing’, recorded for the soundtrack of the television drama ‘Temperature of Love’. It was released on October 2, 2017.

Umji released her first solo soundtrack for the South Korean drama Shopping King Louie, entitled ‘The Way’. She also took part in ‘King of Mask Singer’, participating in two rounds until she was eliminated by Sunwoo Jung Ah. In 2018, along with member Sanha from the boy band ASTRO, the singer was chosen to host a talk show for the youth audience entitled ‘Yogobara’.

