WATCH: VIVIZ unveiled the album preview for the awaited debut mini album ‘Beam of Prism’

On February 6, Big Planet Made unveiled the album preview for the 7 track mini album for the upcoming group VIVIZ and we are extremely excited to see them together again! These amazing vocalists and performers are going to rock the stage on February 9th with the title track ‘Bop Bop!’.

Previously, they unveiled the concept trailers for each of the members with Umji being the last one. In the video, Umji is dancing in the free atmosphere. Her lively expression and pink makeup doubled her lovely charm. In addition, she transformed into a bright red mini two-piece outfit with her lively and flowy hair, adding a bouncy feel. At this time, Eunha and SinB gathered in one space to complete VIVIZ's unique three-colour visual. In particular, unlike Eunha and Sinb, who play rhythm with an expressionless face, Umji gave fans both laughter and excitement at the same time with a contrasting appearance with a bright smile.

At the end of the video, there is a scene where Umji vigorously puts on a jacket, raising expectations for a new start for VIVIZ, which has been preparing for a sortie in the music industry. As the concept videos of the three members, each with their distinct charms, are all open, interest is also growing in VIVIZ's new music suitable for visual transformation.

According to the track list, this album includes 'Intro', the title song 'BOP BOP!', 'Fiesta', 'Tweet Tweet', 'Lemonade', 'Love You Like', and 'Mirror' are included in a total of 7 songs. The title song 'BOP BOP!' is a hybrid pop dance genre that combines Latin rhythm and disco. VIVIZ's unique musical colour can be heard in the rhythm. In addition to the harmonious harmony of the colourful vocals that show the strong team colours, the lyrics effectively portrayed VIVIZ’s aspiration to enjoy music.

Also, the b-side song 'Love You Like' is an impressive song with lyrics that compare the members' gratitude to their long-awaited fans with love. In this way, VIVIZ is expected to open a new narrative for a complete girl group through the first mini-album 'Beam of Prism', which melts its own colour and identity. Newly formed by former GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB, and Umji, VIVIZ is an abbreviation of 'VIVId dayZ', 'VIVID' meaning 'clear, intense', and 'days' meaning 'days'. z)', which means that they will always become an artist who proudly expresses their own colours in the world.

