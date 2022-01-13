WATCH: VIXX’s Hyuk and Yoo Jun can’t stay away from each other in ‘Colour Rush 2’ teaser

Seezn unveils the first teaser for the awaited sequel to ‘Colour Rush’ featuring Yoo Jun and introducing VIXX’s Hyuk as the love interest! This will be his first BL and we are so excited to see him onscreen. The teaser gives a sneak peek into the rather sweet and spicy relationship the two leads will be sharing as two strong headed guys.

In the first season, Yoo Jun had former The Boyz member Hyunjun Hur as the love interest but he had recently announced that he would not be joining in the second season and while most of the fans had vocally disapproved his leave, many of them are also excited to see VIXX’s Hyuk as the lead.

‘Colour Rush 2’ surrounds Choi Yeon Woo (Yoo Jun), a high school student and a ‘mono’ – a person who sees the world only in a dull and lifeless black and white. But for every mono, there is a ‘probe’ – a kind of soulmate who allows the mono to see the world in vivid colours. Yeon Woo’s probe was a boy named Yoo Han (Hyunjun Hur), and the two developed a beautiful friendship that blossomed into romance. But as their relationship intensified, mysterious goings-on suddenly got very unpleasant for Yeon Woo, who eventually found that Yoo Han had disappeared, the way his mother vanished.

Choi Yeon Woo vows to do whatever it takes to track down his ‘probe’ and his mother. A classmate named Se Hyun (VIXX’s Hyuk) learns of Yeon Woo’s quest and resolves to help and protect him – as a close friendship develops between the two students. But Se Hyun hides a secret, and Yeon Woo could be about to discover the truth. First episode will be out on January 21.

