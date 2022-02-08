WATCH: VIXX’s Ravi drops MV for ‘WINNER (feat ASH ISLAND)’ starring former IZ*ONE member Kang Hyewon

On February 8 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), VIXX’s Ravi finally released his second full length album ‘LOVE&FIGHT’! Out of the total 11 tracks in the LP, the title song for the album is ‘WINNER (feat. ASH ISLAND)’, for which Ravi also released a music video alongside the album’s release. The music video for ‘WINNER (feat. ASH ISLAND)’ also comes with a much-welcomed starring appearance by former IZ*ONE member, Kang Hyewon.

Composed and written by Ravi and ASH ISLAND, ‘WINNER (feat. ASH ISLAND)’ describes how one’s desire to win fades into the background when in the presence of a loved one. The fiery rap and hip-hop based track is accompanied by an equally engrossing music video. The video cuts between multiple elaborate sets, including an amusement park and a hotel. The dynamic choreography showcased during the chorus ties together the video perfectly.

Watch the music video for Ravi’s ‘WINNER (feat. ASH ISLAND)’ starring Kang Hyewon, below:

‘LOVE&FIGHT’ follows Ravi’s fourth mini album ‘Roses’, released in June 2021. Prior to the album’s release today, Ravi had also dropped a pre-release music video for ‘VIRUS (Feat. JUSTHIS)’. Along with the pre-release track and the title track, ‘LOVE&FIGHT’ also includes: ‘GUNS’, ‘LOVE HATE FIGHT (Feat. nafla)’, ‘WHAT’S MY PROBLEM’, ‘LET ME DOWN SLOWLY (Feat. Cold Bay)’, ‘DROWNING IN THE RAIN’, ‘1,2,3 (Feat. Xydo)’, ‘CANNONBALL (Feat. Paul Blanco)’, ‘ANI (Feat. SOYEON((G)I-DLE))’, and ’WARRIOR’.

Meanwhile, Ravi will also be holding a concert, ‘Revoir’, taking place from February 25 to February 27.

