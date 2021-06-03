WATCH: VIXX’s Ravi & Wonstein express their love atop a mountain of CARDIGANs in former’s latest solo EP ROSES

VIXX’s Ravi’s 4th EP titled ROSES is out with the dreamy title track music video called CARDIGAN. Check it out here.

With over 150 songs under his belt as a producer, VIXX’s Ravi is pretty well-known in the K-Pop industry. He was easily one of the very few K-Pop stars to produce as many songs as that number in a year alone. He is a rapper, singer, producer and the founder & CEO of GROOVl1N, his own record label. He started his solo career in 2017 and the latest EP titled ‘ROSES’, marks the rapper’s fourth album.

The EP ‘ROSES’ consists of seven tracks, from which CARDIGAN feat. Wonstein and Flower Garden are double title tracks. The album released today with the music video of CARDIGAN, is an energetic, upbeat song that comes off as a serenade. Ravi’s fast-paced rap and husky voice mixed with Wonstein’s vocals work brilliantly. The chorus is also, arguably, the best part of the song. The start with Ravi’s vocals and the end might be others! It’s a vibrant music video with a fun story line that will definitely catch viewers’ hearts.

Check out the music video for CARDIGAN feat. Wonstein below:

Other than the title tracks, the EP contains Chee$e (feat. BLNK, Ahn Byeong Woong), Red Velvet (feat. Jamie), Roses, 어는점 (Freezing Point) feat. Xydo and I Don’t Deny. As Flower Garden is another title track, it’s expected that the music video of the song would be dropped sometime soon. About the album, Ravi had mentioned in an interview that it was created after a lot of self-introspection. He had even shared that the EP’s name was going to be ‘Flowers’ as for him, each track in the song is beautiful as a flower. But then he changed it to ROSES because it sounded a bit weak and that ‘Roses’ even though they are beautiful, have their own thorns. He thought this suited well as his album title.

Have you listened to the EP ROSES yet? How do you like the song CARDIGAN? Let us know in the comments below!

