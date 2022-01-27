WATCH: Wanna One features 2021 MAMA reunion performance footage in music video for ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’

For the first time in approximately three years, Wanna One has released a special gift for their fans, in the form of the group’s new digital single, ‘B-Side’, along with a music video for ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’. First performed during Wanna One’s iconic reunion performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, ‘Beautiful (Part 3.)’ is a continuation of ‘Beautiful’ (2017) and ‘Beautiful (Part II)’ (2018).

‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’ is an emotional track that encompasses Wanna One’s precious, happy memories spent with their fans. The touching music video consists of photographs and clips from Wanna One’s performance at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, along with behind-the-scenes footage. The performance itself was the first time that the group performed in nearly three years.

Check out the music video for Wanna One’s ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’, below:

Wanna One is a project group formed through the second season of Mnet’s reality survival competition, ‘Produce 101’. The group debuted with 11 members out of an initial total of 101 trainees in August 2017, and their contract ended in December 2018, though their last group activity was on January 27, 2019. On the third anniversary of their last concert, Wanna One has greeted their loyal fans through the music video for ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’.

The track was first performed at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards, however, member Lai Kuan Lin had not been able to participate in the performance, as he is currently promoting in China. Lai Kuan Lin recorded his part of the song remotely in China, completing the 11-member version of ‘Beautiful (Part. 3)’ released today.



