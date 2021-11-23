WATCH: Wavve introduces Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo and more in ‘Tracer’ teaser

On November 23, Wavve released the first teaser for the awaited political drama ‘Tracer’ where Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo and Park Yong Woo’s characters in an explosive manner. Each one takes turns to get out of a car with a pitch black background. Each character has their own cross to bear and goals to achieve, as seen in the teaser. The drama is releasing in December of 2021.

Previously, they released the poster for the drama. The teaser poster, released this time, draws attention at once with a strong statement of 'A national certified expert chasing bad money is coming', and stimulates curiosity by foretelling the stories of the National Tax Service investigators that have never been seen before. Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung, Son Hyun Joo, and Park Yong Woo, who appear in black suits with charismatic expressions, add to the anticipation for the synergy that will be created based on their strong acting skills along with the tight tension.

Hwang Dong Ju (Im Siwan) is the chief of taxation division 5 at the National Tax Service. He works hard to trace money that is hidden from the tax service. His team includes Seo Hey Young (Go Ah Sung), who has a bright personality and his boss is Oh Young (Park Yong Woo). Meanwhile, In Tae Joon (Son Hyun Joo) is the director of a regional tax office. He is an ambitious man.

