WATCH: WayV’s Kun and Xiaojun invoke rollercoaster of emotions by rocking high notes in Back To You MV

Watch the story of a love fading slowly in the powerful, emotional ballad of WayV's Kun and Xiaojun, here.

With June being one of the busiest months in the Korean music industry, it was a given that we’d have exceptional works come across our timeline more frequently. And bringing about another addition to the scene, is the subunit of WayV, Kun and Xiaojun's single ‘Back to You’! WayV is the fourth and Chinese subunit of SM Entertainment’s idol group NCT and has seven members in total. Kun and Xiaojun form the first sub unit of the group.

In the ‘Back To You’ MV, fans are taken through a journey, reminiscent of the usual landmarks in friendship. The video itself presents a journey that is undertaken by the idols. Riding their bikes through a light forest, and taking a stroll on a beach. As night approaches, they find themselves back in the forest, and finish it off by running to a bright light emerging from the dense foliage. With aesthetics full of simplicity, the music video captures the essence of reminiscing the times spent with a loved one.

While the visuals are certainly pleasing and carefree, the tone and tempo give off a pleasant buzz to the ears, and the piano background with the members hitting high notes make it a stunning piece of ballad.

Watch the music video for ‘Back To You’ below:

‘Back To You’ is the Kun and Xiaojun’s first single and fans are already loving the cool undertones and the emotional rollercoaster ride of emotions that the song evokes.

How did you like the song? Tell us in the comments below!

Credits :WayV twitter

Share your comment ×