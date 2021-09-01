WATCH: WayV’s Ten and YangYang twin in choreography video for ‘Low Low’

On September 1 KST, NCT’s sub-unit WayV’s duo Ten and Yangyang revealed an interesting choreography video for their super-hit song ‘Low Low’ released on August 17. The members looked captivating in matching funky pink suits and white sneakers as they performed their latest full-English love song.

The members start off by casually dancing to the first few lines of the song and then get into their element as the background dancers join the duo in support. The two have fans absolutely hooked to the song with their smooth choreography, impeccable visuals and perfect expressions.

Here’s the choreography video for ‘Low Low’.

Fans joined in the comments by sharing their excitement about the duo’s natural chemistry, the group improving with every comeback, the catchy hook of the song and the perfect vocals and dancing of the two members.

Lyrically, the track is a full-English love song about a man trying to understand what his lover really wants, expressing his confused emotions about their relationship and being tired of not been taken seriously.

Recently, Ten also received a lot of love and support from fans after releasing his artistically pleasing highly-anticipated solo single ‘Paint Me Naked’, which talked about starting a new relationship and being crazy in love.

NCT 127 is also gearing up for a comeback with their full-length album ‘Sticker’ by actively keeping the fans updated with teaser images, tracklists and more. The album will be released on September 17 and consist of a total of eleven songs including ‘Sticker’, ‘Bring The Noize’ and more.

