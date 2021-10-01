Watch: WEi members look for a hopeful futuristic city in 'Starry Night' MV for UNIVERSE

What a way to commence the month of October! K-pop fans witnessed two fantastic releases today. First TWICE's first English single 'The Feels' a fun, cheerful and poppy song, that can be best described as "true to TWICE's genre", and second, a stunning preview of WEi's special single 'Starry Night', released via the official YouTube channel of UNIVERSE.

Produced by dress, 'Starry Night' is the hexad's special release for UNIVERSE, and is a dance track about spending a star-filled night with someone special. In the music video, the members are looking through a futuristic city, as they dance under the spotlight, carrying optimism in their hearts. The members showcase natural charisma radiating through their hopeful eyes, hoping that this futuristic city of stars and dreams will shine only for them. The complete version of the music video is available on UNIVERSE's app.

You can watch the video preview below:

For those unversed, WEi is a six-member group consisting of members Jang Dae Hyeon, Kim Dong Han, Yoo Yong Ha, Kim Yo Han, Kang Seok Hwa and Kim Jun Seo. They debuted on October 5, 2020, with their first EP titled 'Identity: First'. They last made a comeback on June 9, 2021, with the release of their third mini-album 'Identity: Action' and the music video of the title track 'Bye Bye Bye', continuing with their 'Identity' series. The album carried a delightful summer vibe, and with their new release 'Starry Night', WEi is ready to take the musical identity of the group a notch higher!

