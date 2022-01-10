WATCH: WEi's Yo Han looks captivating and irresistible in new 'DESSERT' music video

If 'sinfully delicious' was a person, then it would most certainly be WEi's Kim Yo Han! On January 10 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) the handsome and talented idol released his first solo mini-album 'Illusion' along with the music video for the title track 'DESSERT'. This also marks Kim Yo Han's first-ever solo comeback after debuting in August 2020 with the single 'No More'.

The adjectives that come to one's mind when we think of 'DESSERT' are delectable, pleasurable, delicious, sinful, captivating and irresistible, and Kim Yo Han has taken a leaf from pop-culture depiction. An upbeat and catchy R&B song in the disco-funk genre that compares the idea of irresistible and unattainable love to a delicious 'dessert' which you can't get enough of!

Kim Yo Han has ditched his lovable school-boy image to don a mature and bolder concept with 'DESSERT'! The music video shows him in a dark concept wearing black outfits and seductive smokey eye makeup as he uses the apple as a symbol for poisonous seduction. The 'poisonous apple' is again a symbol of betrayal and treachery in love and romance, as seen in folklores and other pop-culture references! The taste of the 'forbidden fruit' is desirable, delicious and 'dessertuous'!

You can watch the MV below:

