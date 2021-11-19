WATCH: Weki Meki wake up from their ‘Siesta’ to a beautiful world in the uplifting MV

The newest mini-album 'I AM ME’ and the title track ‘Siesta’ released after a year and a month by Weki Meki, which is the 4th anniversary of their debut this year is an album that honestly tells the story not only as a singer but also as a person in their 20s. The members actively participated in planning, writing lyrics, and composing, not only for special growth, but also for completing Weki Meki's unique sense of music.

'Siesta' is a pop genre song with aspirations for a bigger leap after waking up from a nap. Choreography team Lachika participated in the performance. On the day of their comeback, Weki Meki is getting a good response through V LIVE and the online short form video platform TikTok Challenge, showing off strong point choreography and cool choreography.

According to the global music streaming platform iTunes on the 19th, Weki Meki’s new album 'I AM ME.' on November 18th entered the top album charts in 18 regions as of this morning. In particular, in 10 countries and regions, including Malaysia and Vietnam 2nd, Indonesia, the Philippines, Romania and Thailand 3rd, Hong Kong and Mexico 7th, Luxembourg 9th, and Taiwan 10th, it is attracting attention by being listed in the TOP 10.

Weki Meki released their debut extended play, ‘Weme’ on August 8, 2017. The EP contains six tracks with the lead single titled ‘I Don't Like Your Girlfriend’. The album also features lyrics written by Choi Yoojung. A month later, a limited ‘B Version’ of their debut EP was physically released. In November, according to Gaon Music Chart, the EP sold over 47,000 physical copies since its release, marking the highest selling album by a girl group that debuted in 2017.

