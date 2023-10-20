WATCH: When BTS’ Jimin, V, and Jungkook crashed into TXT’s Beomgyu and Yeonjun’s live, startling them

BTS’ V, Jimin, and Jungkook, also known as Vminkook, when kept together is the goofiest trio any K-pop group can have. Up until 2019, BTS was the only boy group managed by Bighit. But, in 2019, the agency introduced another boy group, TXT or TOMORROW X TOGETHER, comprising 5 members. Well, this was the time, when BTS members could finally play their hyung cards, and the makane line took it quite seriously.

When BTS’ V, Jimin, and Jungkook casually walked into TXT’s live

TXT debuted on March 4, 2019, with Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai as its members. The initial interactions between BTS and their juniors have always remained funny and wholesome. This incident dates back to 2019 when TXT was still new to holding VLive sessions with MOAs. During the VLive, Beomgyu and Yeonjun interacted with the fans, while being playful with the clay. A moment of silence and then there was a loud creak of footsteps from behind. BTS’ V, Jimin, and Jungkook walked in leaving the new boys startled.

Beomgyu and Yeonjun made MOAs aware of the guests, and soon Jungkook joined the conversation from behind the camera, extending his greetings. Grabbing the opportunity V quickly joined the live session after making some space for him beside Yeonjun. Jimin, meanwhile, just had a brief cameo, he quickly appeared and disappeared from the screen.

The Layover singer went on to describe how hard TXT is working for their the-then upcoming album. He added that the boys put in so much effort that they often spend the night in the practice area. The Blue Hour singers blushed as their seniors complimented them repeatedly, but it was their mini clap session, following each of V's sentences that made fans even more excited. Fans still treasure the video since it is timeless and recalls TXT's early days of debut.

TXT’s recent activities

On the work front, TXT is currently basking in the success of their newly released studio album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. The album, along with its title track Chasing That Feeling is dominating the global music and sales chart. Meanwhile, there are rumors that the artists may soon feature in one of the upcoming Korean music variety shows. TXT was recently spotted giving an impromptu dance performance at the local school, sparking the speculations.

