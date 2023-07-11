WATCH: Why did an embarrassed Sara Ali Khan ask paparazzi to keep quiet?

She is a delight to reckon with and she knows it well. For Sara Ali Khan showed off her playful side yet again. She recently engaged in a lighthearted banter with the paparazzi as they followed her into a suburban eatery in Mumbai. Caught in the middle, Sara requested the photographers to maintain silence but did so with a smile, leaving everyone amused. A video of this incident surfaced online, leaving her fans bemused.

This is how Sara Ali Khan interacted with the paparazzi

Sara opted for a chic traditional mood, donning a printed red anarkali suit with her hair bunched up into a slick ponytail. In the paparazzi video, Sara can be seen smiling and briefly waving her hand before entering the restaurant. As the photographers called out her name, urging her to wait and pose for more photos, she responded with laughter. She jokingly chided them, "Chillao mat, restaurant hai. Log dekh rahe hai" (Don't shout, this is a restaurant. Everyone is watching). She playfully posed with folded hands before finally entering the restaurant.

Sara is known for her amicable relationship with the paparazzi. She is frequently papped by them during her casual and formal outings. Recently, she was clicked taking a leisurely stroll with her friend and fashion stylist, Tanya Ghavri, in Mumbai. She was also spotted by the paps while taking an auto ride with Tanya.

Sara Ali Khan’s future work

Sara's recent film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, alongside Vicky Kaushal, basked in decent success at the box office. She has several upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, where she will star alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.

Additionally, she will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, a thriller-drama inspired by true events, set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be streamed on Prime Video. Sara will also appear in Murder Mubarak, featuring Karisma Kapoor.

