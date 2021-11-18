WATCH: Wi Ha Joon & Lee Dong Wook go ‘Bad and Crazy’ battling numerous emotions in the first teaser

A ride of emotions from the start to the end, tvN and TVING have shared the first teaser of the much-anticipated drama starring Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun, and Cha Hak Yeon (VIXX’s N). The teaser begins with suspenseful music that proceeds into a fast-paced beat, eventually merging with a siren sound.

The two actors present their 2 very different yet connected sides as Lee Dong Wook embodies Soo Yeol. The character is a sane-minded capable police detective who turns bad after meeting a mysterious man K who awakens the fighter spirit in him, prompting him to fight the corruption in the world. Wi Ha Joon plays the role of the K who has his life entangled with Soo Yeol. He is the ‘crazy’ one of the two, fighting for justice to the end.

The teaser shares a mere glimpse of the madness that is bound to unfold in the drama as Soo Yeol dashes through the streets smiling wickedly, ramming objects into people’s heads while also getting beaten up himself. On the other hand, zooming past on his motorbike, fighting and taking charge of the unjust actions, K plans his own life. A comparison of the two shows how they are on the same path, to a bigger, better world but in their own ways. Watch below.

‘Bad and Crazy’ premieres on December 17 on tvN and TVING at 10:40 PM KST (7:10 PM IST).

Will you watch ‘Bad and Crazy’? Let us know below.