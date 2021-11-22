WATCH: Wi Ha Joon transforms into an oddball vigilante in ‘Bad and Crazy’ character trailer

'Bad and Crazy' is a character recovery hero drama in which the talented but 'bad guy' Su Yeol meets the righteous 'crazy guy' K. Lee Dong Wook, Wi Ha Joon, Han Ji Eun, and Cha Hak Yeon, who have strong acting skills, and the production team of 'The Uncanny Counters' meet together to create a fun and exciting hero that has never been seen before.

In the released teaser video, Wi Ha Joon gives a strong impact with his odd but hilarious behaviour, dreaming of becoming a hero of justice in the 21st century. Wearing K's signature helmet and rider costume, Wi Ha Joon suddenly appears in the elevator with Lee Dong Wook, a 'progress-oriented and consequential detective', and is running wild and rioting and subduing the villains that threaten him with an electric mosquito net. thing.

In the video that followed, Lee Dong Wook asked, “Who are you?” “I? The last hero of this era," Wi Ha Joon said with a mischievous smile, raises the interest index. “Look closely.” The contrast between Wi Ha Joon's ruthless wink, who exclaimed, "Who am I?" Lee Dong Wook's surprised expression, raises curiosity about the true identity of K, the 'crazy vigilante with a helmet' played by Wi Ha Joon.

Wi Ha Joon's transformation, which pours out strong acting in 15 seconds, is impressive. In the teaser video and character stills released earlier, Wi Ha Joon foreshadowed a new character in his life with a crazy man force. The explosive power that imprints K's crazy charm at once makes you feel the power of Wi Ha Joon and makes the viewers more curious as to what he will show in the future.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.