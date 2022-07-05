WATCH: WINNER films a romantic movie in adorable ‘I LOVE U’ MV for comeback with ‘HOLIDAY’

WINNER is back at long last! Making their first full group comeback in over two years, WINNER released their fourth mini album ‘HOLIDAY’ on July 5 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Along with the mini album, WINNER also released a music video for their title track, ‘I LOVE U’.

The song is bright and energetic, as it expresses the feeling of being in love with adorable and heartwarming honesty. Meanwhile, the music video shows WINNER’s members on the set of a romantic movie, as they sing about being like the main characters of a similar film.

Watch the sweet music video for ‘I LOVE U’, below:

WINNER’s fourth mini album, ‘HOLIDAY’ comprises a total of six tracks, including the lead single ‘I LOVE U’. The other five tracks in the release are ‘10 MIN’, ‘HOLIDAY’, ‘SWEET HOME’, ‘FAMILY’, and ‘LITTLE FINGER’. Out of these tracks, WINNER’s Yoon and Mino have their names on the credits for every song. Meanwhile, the title track ‘I LOVE U’ is also co-composed and co-written by WINNER’s fellow YG Entertainment labelmates TRASURE’s Bang Ye Dam and AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk.

The comeback had first been announced on June 19 at 8:30 pm IST, by way of a poster with ‘WINNER’ spelt in clouds in a bright blue sky. Prior to the release, WINNER had dropped a comeback trailer, multiple visual films, individual lyric posters for each member for ‘I LOVE U’, teaser videos, and more.

Meanwhile, WINNER’s Yoon, Mino, Jinu and Hoony had greeted fans through a live broadcast earlier this year in January, marking the first time in nearly two years. At the time, the members had spoken about their plans for this year, saying, “We have been making preparations for our comeback for a very long time. We also have a lot of schedules planned. We have missed our fans so much. You can rest assured that we are preparing a lot, and we will work hard so that 2022 will be a year full of activities.”

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, SEVENTEEN, aespa, Super Junior, SF9 & more: July 2022 K-Pop Comeback & Debuts schedule