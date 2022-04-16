WATCH: WINNER, iKON & TREASURE react to BIGBANG’s ‘Still Life’ MV

On April 5, BIGBANG returned with ‘Still Life’, a poignant reminder of their legacy and their undeniable artistic musicality. The single topped iTunes Top Song charts in over 30 countries upon its release, and occupied the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart for two days in a row.

The group’s first release in four years, ‘Still Life’ also debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s World Digital Song chart, making them the 4th K-pop artist to reach the Top 25 on the chart, after BTS, BLACKPINK, and TWICE.

On April 16, BIGBANG’s official YouTube channel uploaded an emotional video, showcasing the group’s YG Entertainment juniors - WINNER, iKON, and TREASURE - reacting to the music video for ‘Still Life’. The emotional reaction also included the groups expressing their feelings about the comeback, with comments like “Not only are we their juniors, but we’re also their fans as well so we really looked forward to it and waited for their comeback” (iKON’s Chanwoo).

When asked, ‘What kind of artist is BIGBANG to you?’, WINNER’s Seunghoon shared, “I think of them as a frame. They made this frame and many artists and music came out being influenced by them.” TREASURE’s Hyunsuk, meanwhile, shared that BIGBANG is the group that “made us be who we are today.”

Towards the end of the reaction to the emotional music video for ‘Still Life’, there was collective applause, and even a couple of teary eyes in the audience. Watch the heartwarming video, below:

