Watch: WINNER's Mino shows the infinite possibilities of love with quirky 'TANG' MV

New music Tuesday is here and we are excited to share our views on Mino's 'TANG'! On December 7 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), WINNER's Mino released his new full-length album 'TO INFINITY' along with the music video for the title track. Co-composed and written by Mino himself, 'TANG!♡,' expresses the ambition to do anything for love and it's about wanting to impress someone with the finer things in life.

In the MV, Mino enters a virtual wild west and shoots roses after meeting a mysterious woman. The quirky setting is unique and impressive and Mino plays his part with ease, showing that there are in fact, infinite possibilities in love, with love and to love someone. The song and the MV both highlight the artist's unique colour. The rap bit is fantastic, proving yet again why Mino is considered the best in the business.

You can check out the MV below:

On November 19, Song Mino held his first-ever solo concert 'MANIAC' as part of 'YG PALM STAGE 2021.' Several celebrities were spotted in attendance, including Jennie, TWICE‘s Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung, and Song Mino’s bandmate Jinwoo. Not just that, Mino is currently also gearing up to make his feature film debut alongside Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Ong Seong Wu, and more in the star-studded movie 'Seoul Vibe.'

