WATCH: WONHO enjoys the outdoors on a warm day in the mood sampler for ‘Bittersweet’

His agency Highline Entertainment released a mood sampler for WONHO's second single 'Bittersweet' at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST) on September 29th. The released mood sampler is a video taken during WONHO's European tour in August, showing Wonho walking somewhere in yellow and black sprite pattern clothes. In the second half of the video, the punk sound and the beat are refreshing and the faint expression of Wonho amplifies the fans' curiosity about the song. 'Bittersweet' is a new album to be released in 4 months since Wonho's second mini album 'Facade' released in June.

It contains a total of two songs, the title song 'Don't Regret' and the b-side song 'On & On'. For both songs, Wonho participated in writing, composing, and producing. WONHO will release 'Bittersweet' on the music site at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on October 14th. Wonho is a South Korean singer under Highline Entertainment. He is a former member of the South Korean boy group MONSTA X, formed through the Mnet's survival show 'No.Mercy', under Starship Entertainment in 2015. He then made his solo debut, with his first EP ‘Love Synonym Pt.1: Right for Me’,on September 4, 2020. In 2022, WONHO made his comeback with his first single album 'Obsession' on February 16, with the title track ‘Eye On You’. He also starred in a musical called 'Equal', a work that reflects on today's chaotic times due to pandemics and conspiracy theories, set in 17th century Europe, where witches and heresy hunts were rampant. It is a two-person play that captures the metaphor of the COVID-19 era with the desperate desires and twisted fates of Nikola and Theo, two friends driven by the fear of death and extreme loneliness.