WATCH: WONHO shows off a new and deadly side of him in the MV teaser for ‘EYE ON YOU’

Highline Entertainment, the agency, released the music video teaser for the title song 'EYE ON YOU' of WONHO's first single 'OBSESSION' on the official social media channels and YouTube channel on February 14th. The teaser video, which started with a visual of WONHO's back walking on the snow, overwhelms the attention at once with a magnificent sound and a spectacular visual effect like an art film.

Then, the appearance of WONHO, who wore dark eye makeup, radiating fatal eyes, increased the immersion of the video and raised the expectations for the main part of the music video to the highest level. In particular, at the end of the video, a part of the performance of 'EYE ON YOU', which stands out for its powerful feeling, was released for the first time, leaving a strong impression.

‘EYE ON YOU’ is a song with a composition and sound that has not been easily found in K Pop in the past. In particular, WONHO's understated vocals, rich sound that creates a dark and powerful mood, and fatal lyrics harmonize with a strangely sexy beauty. WONHO, who previously raised the comeback fever by sequentially releasing various teasing contents such as story photos and concept photos, is expected to present a more mature and complete music and performance with 'OBSESSION' and the title song 'EYE ON YOU'. WONHO's first single 'OBSESSION', which will aim at global fan hearts, will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on February 16th.

