Watch: WONHO is the star of the match in the second ‘BLUE’ MV teaser

We did not think we needed another reason to increase our liking for WONHO and yet we seem to keep finding more. Hunky and handsome, WONHO is stealing our breaths away with this one. The solo singer has released the second music video teaser for his upcoming song ‘BLUE’ which is the title song for his second mini-album ‘Blue Letter’.

While the first teaser introduced us to American football player WONHO whose new look is refreshing and captivating at the same time, the second one has added to the story. Jersey number 21, WONHO starts by picking up the ball as rival team members start to tackle him. Donning the team’s gear from top to bottom, WONHO runs towards victory.

Another one of him watches the match with binoculars perched along a sleek car’s door singing with his emotions on sight. As he sits in the centre of the court, WONHO smirks while reading a newspaper and then joins the team in celebrating their win by getting into formations and dancing to their hearts’ content. Through gruelling practice, the trophy is WONHO’s who expresses his happiness belting high notes.

WONHO is getting ready to release a highly-awaited comeback and the second mini-album of his solo career ‘Blue Letter’ as he has taken part in creating 6 out of the 7 songs on the album. With a blue theme throughout, fans are excited to see what does the soloist bring to the table this time.

WONHO’s ‘Blue Letter’ will release on September 14 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: MONSTA X and Wonho sign with new label by Eshy Grazit for international promotion

Are you awaiting the release of ‘Blue Letter’? Let us know below.