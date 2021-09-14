Watch: WONHO wins more than just the match in ‘BLUE’ music video

‘Can you feel the blue?’ asks WONHO as he pens a sweet love story. On September 14 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), WONHO released his second mini-album called ‘Blue Letter’ consisting of seven tracks along with the title song ‘BLUE’. A cheery and party vibed song, ‘BLUE’ is easy on the ears and light on the feet.

WONHO is a rockstar American football player in jersey number 21 who takes on the game by its collar. As the centre of attention at all the plays, WONHO unleashes his MVP side. Grooving beside his savvy convertible, perfecting his moves with sheer tough practice, WONHO sits in the middle of the stadium, a bright spotlight shining on his head.

Occasionally, the singer-songwriter can be seen getting into formations in a blue varsity jacket, dancing with simple steps. As he enters a classroom with his team, he catches the eye of a beauty. After a disappointing loss, he dreams of the girl wanting to party all night long with her. Young and dumb, as WONHO calls themselves, the players aim towards a win. It’s a sweet victory as firecrackers burst around them.

WONHO is the star of the match with a giant golden trophy in his hands as more happiness awaits the singer. Surrounded by his teammates, WONHO smiles brightly as he has the girl of his dreams right in his arms, completing his love story.

Watch the music video for ‘BLUE’ below.

