WATCH: Woo Do Hwan and WJSN’s Bona suffer during their formative years in new teaser for Joseon Lawyer

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Joseon Lawyer', which will be broadcast for the first time on March 31 (Friday), will feature Woo Do Hwan, who perfectly melted into the character. The teaser video featuring Kim Ji Yeon (Bona) and Cha Hak Yeon was released.

Teaser:

In the released teaser video, various people such as passers-by and porters are gathered in a busy dock. In addition, various images of the people were drawn, from people entangled with each other to bloody battles, to people holding torches with spleen expressions. To this, the words 'Law belongs to the people, not power' is added, giving a foreboding that a turbulent lawsuit will take place for the people.

Woo Do Hwan and Bona:

Kang Han Soo (played by Woo Do Hwan), who appeared among the enthusiastic people, shows the extreme character well with a majestic figure holding a law book in his hand and holding his head stiffly. Kang Kang Soo is going to show the appearance of a curious foreign branch who is full of playfulness in the drama, but dazzles people with clear speeches. In addition, Lee Yeon Joo (played by Bona), waving her hand and walking, stands out, while Yu Ji Sun (played by Cha Hak Yeon) is making a meaningful expression, making me wonder how the two will intertwine with Kang Ha Soo. On the other hand, the phrase 'someone who will listen to the resentment of the people' draws attention to the back of the king with his hands behind his back and Yoo Je Se (played by Cheon Ho Jin) with a solemn expression. Then, Kang Han Soo looking absurdly at Lee Yeon Joo, who has a bright appearance, suggests a pleasant chemistry between the two.

The stills:

Kang Han Soo and Lee Yeon Joo in the stills released on March 2nd create a strange atmosphere. Two people staring somewhere with a meaningful expression add tension by exchanging subtle glances. It is a part that makes you wonder how the meeting between the two characters, Kang Han Soo and Lee Yeon Joo, full of a sense of justice, will be drawn. As such, Woo Do Hwan and Bona are said to form a perfect sum from eye-catching visuals and chemistry that lead the play, so they are more excited about what they will show in the drama.

ALSO READ: My Name is Loh Ki Wan filming begins; Song Joong Ki shares updates from set

Advertisement