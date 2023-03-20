WATCH: Woo Do Hwan, Cha Hak Yeon and Bona are at loggerheads in the 3rd teaser trailer for Joseon Lawyer

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Joseon Lawyer', which will be broadcast for the first time on March 31st, unveiled the 3rd teaser showing the performance of Woo Do Hwan (Kang Han Soo) on March 20th. In the video, Kang Han Soo (played by Woo Do Hwan) appears proudly, saying in a firm tone, “Because there is no one in Joseon who can beat me with a lawsuit.”

The teaser:

Subsequently, someone with a voice full of anger calls out Kang Han Soo, and Yoo Je Se (Chun Ho Jin) emits a life-like look, causing goosebumps in the viewers. Yoo Ji Sun (Cha Hak Yeon) with a strange expression, Lee Yun Joo (Bona), and Kang Han Soo shedding tears continued. The part where he says, “He will save himself” expresses the power of Kang Han Soo as an invincible foreign branch. King Lee Hyul (played by Song Geon Hee), with a distraught expression, asks Kang Han Soo, “Is there a way?”, and Kang Han Soo confidently nods, suggesting that he is the person who will dominate the palace.

The characters:

The two-shot of Kang Han Soo and Bona, who create a strange atmosphere on horseback, like Lee Yeon Joo making a resolution with Kang Han Soo and Dong Chi (Lee Kyu Sung), also draws attention to the relationship change that will make the relationship jump between the foreign branch and the princess. Kang Han Soo's words, "I want to save his life," as if in response to the people's face down and earnestly begging, also make us watch with interest in the activities he will perform as an outside branch for the people. ‘Joseon Lawyer’ adds to the fun of the story by raising the tension of the play, led by strong foreign branch Kang Han Soo. In addition, Woo Do Hwan, who is completely immersed in the character of Kang Han Soo, is expected to show off his unique character through his passionate acting.

About the drama:

'Joseon Lawyer' depicts the story of a 'foreign branch' lawyer in the Joseon Dynasty who takes revenge on the enemy who killed his parents through trial. It is a delightful and exhilarating Joseon Dynasty court revenge action drama that shows that true revenge is valuable when doing righteous things and grows into a real lawyer for the people. MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Joseon Lawyer' will be broadcast for the first time at 9:50 PM KST on March 31st.

