Watch: WOODZ showcases a myriad of emotions in the hauntingly beautiful music video for 'WAITING'

Cho Seung Yoon aka WOODZ has returned with new music and we are here for it! On October 5 at 6 pm KST, he released his new mini-album 'ONLY LOVERS LEFT' along with the music video for one of the title tracks. Like the title of the album, which means 'only those who love remain by your side', fans were curious as to what kind of love story WOODZ will showcase through his new album, and well we have finally got the answer for it!

'WAITING' expresses the final scene of love that has ended. The music video begins with the continuous ticking off the alarm clock as the camera focuses on a sleeping WOODZ, who is disturbed. His beautiful voice fills the video as he sings about desperately trying to latch onto the last bare threads of love. WOODZ showcases a myriad of emotions, love, anguish and heartbreak in this hauntingly beautiful track that he wrote and co-composed. The beautifully packaged album contains six tracks - 'Multiply', 'Thinkin bout you', 'Sour Candy', 'Chaser' and twin title tracks 'WAITING' and 'Kiss Of Fire'.

You can check out the MV below:

Cho Seung Youn, better known by the stage name WOODZ is a singer-songwriter, rapper, dancer, and record producer. He first rose to fame as the main rapper and sub-vocalist of South Korean-Chinese boy band Uniq, formed by Yuehua Entertainment in 2014. In 2019, Cho Seung Youn participated in the South Korean survival show Produce X 101. He finished in fifth place, making him a member of the show's derivative boy band, X1. He debuted with X1 under Swing Entertainment in August 2019. Following the group's disbandment on January 6, 2020, he resumed his solo career as Woodz, releasing his first EP Equal on June 29, 2020, with the title track ‘Love Me Harder’.

