WATCH: Yein takes us on a trip around LA in her ‘Plus n Minus’ solo debut music video

Former Lovelyz member Yein has officially made her solo debut today with her digital single, ‘Plus n Minus’. Previously having received a lot of love as the youngest member of the girl group Lovelyz, this is Yein’s first solo in seven years since her debut. ‘Plus n Minus’ is a medium-tempo R&B song that combines Yein’s attractive vocals with hip-hop vibes that present a new side of the singer.

‘Plus n Minus’ has been composed and written by BOYTOY and PLZ, and includes lyrics that discuss the feelings that people experience when they start taking interest in another person. The digital single’s description on MelOn, a South Korean music streaming platform, expresses that the song captures the natural freeness of someone in their 20s, in order to show a friendly and close appearance to the public.

Meanwhile, the music video for Yein’s solo debut single ‘Plus n Minus’ also compliments the song’s free, chill atmosphere, as it follows the singer around the streets of Los Angeles, capturing her as the veritable girl-next-door. Watch the fun music video for ‘Plus n Minus’ below:

Yein first made her debut as a member of Lovelyz in 2014, and went on to also show her potential as an actor through web-drama, ‘The Blue Sea’, as well as tvN’s ‘Criminal Mind’. She parted ways with her former agency, Woollim Entertainment, in November 2021, following Lovelyz’s disbandment. On January 11, Sublime Artist Agency confirmed that Yein had signed an exclusive contract with the agency.

