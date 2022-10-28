WATCH: Yeo Jin Goo and Cho Yi Hyun help each other find love in the hilarious trailer for ‘Ditto’

On October 27th, a trailer for the movie ‘Ditto’ was released on the official YouTube channel of Gogo Studio. 'Ditto' is a youth romance that depicts the story of Yong (Yeo Jin Goo) in 1999 and Mu Nee (Cho Yi Hyun) in 2022 communicating through a HAM radio by chance. The released main trailer begins with Yong and Mu Nee radioing through an old walkie-talkie, unaware of each other's era, and is confused. Yong does not understand the words used by Mu Nee, causing laughter. Ditto Trailer:

In addition, the fresh first love between Yong and Hansol (Kim Hye Yoon), and Mu Nee and Young Ji (Na In Woo) is also a point to watch. Along with the words 'need the excitement of first love' and 'the story of all of us', the audience will be presented with an unchanging thrill no matter how different times change. Finally, the line with the pattern “You are my miracle” suggests a special relationship between the two who comfort and support each other, raising the audience's desire to watch. The youth romance 'Ditto', which will make your heart flutter in late autumn, is scheduled to be released on November 6th.