WATCH: Yeo Jin Goo and Cho Yi Hyun help each other find love in the hilarious trailer for ‘Ditto’
CJ CGV released the trailer for the upcoming ‘Ditto’ remake featuring Yeo Jin Goo, Cho Yi Hyun, Na In Woo and Kim Hye Yoon living in different timelines- 1999 and 2022.
On October 27th, a trailer for the movie ‘Ditto’ was released on the official YouTube channel of Gogo Studio. 'Ditto' is a youth romance that depicts the story of Yong (Yeo Jin Goo) in 1999 and Mu Nee (Cho Yi Hyun) in 2022 communicating through a HAM radio by chance. The released main trailer begins with Yong and Mu Nee radioing through an old walkie-talkie, unaware of each other's era, and is confused. Yong does not understand the words used by Mu Nee, causing laughter.
Ditto Trailer:
In addition, the fresh first love between Yong and Hansol (Kim Hye Yoon), and Mu Nee and Young Ji (Na In Woo) is also a point to watch. Along with the words 'need the excitement of first love' and 'the story of all of us', the audience will be presented with an unchanging thrill no matter how different times change. Finally, the line with the pattern “You are my miracle” suggests a special relationship between the two who comfort and support each other, raising the audience's desire to watch. The youth romance 'Ditto', which will make your heart flutter in late autumn, is scheduled to be released on November 6th.
The released main poster draws attention by capturing the analog sensibility of 1999 and the refreshing atmosphere of 2022 in one cut with the campus as the background. Although the times they live are different, the excitement of first love shown by the four characters in the same space raises curiosity about the romance unfolding in their respective eras.
In particular, the appearance of Yong, a freshman in class 95 (Yeo Jin Goo), a freshman, Hansol (played by Kim Hye Yoon), a freshman in the class of 1995, looking at each other with affectionate eyes with a payphone in between, and Youngji (Na In Woo) and Mu Nee (Cho Yi Hyun), a student of the class of 21 in 2022, run through the times. It conveys a universal sensibility that everyone can sympathize with and makes the hearts of the viewers pound. A thrilling copy of 'We are all in love' is added to this, heralding the birth of an all-time youthful romance.