WATCH: Yeo Jin Goo & Moon Ga Young are confused by the exquisite feeling of love in new ‘Link’ teaser

The 2nd teaser video for tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Link' has been released. The exciting relationship between Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo) and Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young) is raising exciting expectations. It is a fantasy romance in which a man feels all kinds of emotions of a strange woman. First episode is out on June 6.

The 2nd teaser video that was released begins with Eun Gye Hoon's appearance suddenly in front of Noh Da Hyun, along with the line "Emotions that can be felt vividly even when they are far away." As he felt all kinds of emotions such as joy and sadness, anger and fear of Noh Da Hyun, Eun Gye Hoon became deeply involved in her life.

The presence of Eun Gye Hoon, who appears like Superman in every crisis, leaves a special impression on Noh Da Hyun. From the face of No Da Hyun, who smiles softly saying, “Whenever I’m in trouble, he always shows up,” you can see that a strange feeling is budding all of a sudden.

However, Noh Da Hyun refuses to meet new people saying, “I will never have a man again in my life”, while Eun Gye Hoon is also decisively drawing a line saying, “I will never like you.” Nevertheless, Eun Gye Hoon can't turn away from Noh Da Hyun's feelings, and Noh Da Hyun's eyes are on him, who knows her heart wonderfully. At the end of the video, Noh Da Hyun's confession of "I like you" echoes, raising curiosity about how their romance will blossom.

In particular, with the short teaser alone, you can feel the visual chemistry between Yeo Jin Goo (Eun Gye Hoon) and Moon Ga Young (Noh Da Hyun) as well as the sharp acting breathing, so the first broadcast of 'Link', which the two actors will draw, is more awaited.

