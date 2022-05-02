WATCH: Yeo Jin Goo & Moon Ga Young are wrapped up in a mysterious & terrifying incident in new ‘Link’ trailer

On May 2, tvN unveiled a new trailer for new drama ‘Link’ and we love the thrill element in the drama. In the video, with the skillful touch of Chef Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo), who trims the ingredients, it illuminates suspicious situations. As someone collapsed on the floor, blood oozing, and attempts to conceal it, were revealed, raising curiosity like Eun Gye Hoon's question, "What exactly happened?"

A refrigerator that is too heavy for two adult men to move together appears, and Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young), who is watching it secretly, moves along, curious about the secret hidden in the refrigerator. Next, Eun Gye Hoon's link phenomenon unfolds in earnest, suggesting that Noh Da Hyun's emotional sharing is so deeply connected that it is impossible to ignore it now, saying, "What is this woman that is pounding the door every day? It's annoying."

Watching Eun Gye Hoon draw a line just because he shares his feelings with Noh Da Hyun, who wants to confirm the feelings that spring to each other, raises expectations whether they will go beyond sharing emotions and even reach out to the truth. ‘Link’ is a fantasy mystery drama about a man and woman who share the same emotional state.

Eun Gye Hoon is a chef who sets up a restaurant in the town where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago. He finds himself randomly experiencing emotions one day, spontaneously crying and laughing, and it turns out that they are the emotions of a woman named Noh Da Hyun.

On the other hand, tvN's 'Link', with the theme of the link phenomenon, which started again after 18 years, will be broadcasted on June 6.

