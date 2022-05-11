WATCH: ‘Yeonjun in the freezer’ becomes reality as TXT keeps promise to fans; Group’s EP tops iTunes charts

Let it never be said that TOMORROW X TOGETHER doesn’t fulfil their promises! On May 9 at 2:30 pm IST, the BIGHIT MUSIC group returned with their highly-anticipated mini album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. Going by a Hanteo Chart update, by 12 pm IST on May 10, the album had already crossed 1,034,271 copies sold.

With this, TOMORROW X TOGETHER becomes the second-fastest artist in Hanteo history to cross the 1 million mark, behind only BTS. The group has also joined the only three other groups (BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM) in Hanteo history to have ever crossed 1 million sales in the first week following the release of an album.

In 2021 when the group had been preparing to release ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun had replied to a fan on the community platform Weverse, saying, “Since it’s called freeze, if we sell 1 million copies, I’ll put Yeonjun hyung in the refrigerator and challenge him to endure it for 100 minutes.” Since then, neither did their fans forget about this promise, and neither did TOMORROW X TOGETHER!

On May 10, shortly after the group crossed the 1 million sales mark, TOMORROW X TOGETHER shared a hilarious video via their Twitter account that left us all in splits. The video follows Taehyun “searching” for Yeonjun in their dorm, only to be told by fellow member Huening Kai that Yeonjun is in his “room”. And of course, his room turns out to be the refrigerator, where he’s “chilling” with a popsicle and an adorable penguin plushie. The group captioned the video with “Keeping our promise! MOA [their fandom], thank you for loving our album!!”

Watch ‘YEONJUN IN THE FREEZER’, below:

In addition, earlier on May 10 by around 5:30 am IST, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ had already hit the number 1 mark on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 43 different regions. Further, the mini album also ranked number 2 on this chart in the US and Canada. Meanwhile, the title track ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ also topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 19 regions.

Congratulations to TOMORROW X TOGETHER!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS Proof: Tracklist Part 3 unveiled; Demos of ‘Young Forever’, ‘I NEED U’, ‘Spring Day’ and more included?