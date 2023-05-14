Watch: YG Entertainment’s BABYMONSTER drops pre-debut song Dream; girl group boasts exceptional skills

BABYMONSTER is here! On May 11, YG Entertainment’s Yang Hyun Suk announced the debut lineup after months of teasing and a debut program that aired on the group’s YouTube channel. After initially planning a group with five members, all seven trainees were revealed to have become a part of the set-up as per the announcement video. While five members were selected by Yang Hyun Suk himself, the other two were said to have been chosen by the viewers. Subsequently, it was announced that the group would release a pre-debut track called ‘Dream’.

BABYMONSTER’s pre-debut single Dream

The group which is also stylised as BABYMONS7ER finally released ‘Dream’ on May 14 at 0 am KST (May 13, 8:30 pm IST). The song talks about the seven members’ struggles as they lived the trainee life so far, doing their absolute best to be where they are. The girls sing of forging a path ahead and manifesting their own dream by becoming a part of the group and debuting in the world of K-pop. “I’m waking up in my dream”, the members sing in the all-English release. The pre-debut track comes as a pre-release ahead of their debut album which is expected to be out soon in this year.

The video is made up of clips starring Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita, who have been revealed as the group’s members. Their training, practicing, recording, happy moments, worries, performances on the show, and more are captured in the video.

About BABYMONSTER

The septet is the largest girl group from their agency YG Entertainment which birthed 2NE1 and BLACKPINK, who have become global music icons. BABYMONSTER’s debut in the second half of the year is expected to be one of the biggest debuts of 2023 with a lot of hype already building up. The group has already managed to rake in over 2.1 million subscribers to its YouTube channel as well as over 1.7 million and 220 K followers on Instagram and Twitter respectively. Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Chiquita, have not chosen a leader so far and it is not known if they will refrain from having one, much like BLACKPINK.

