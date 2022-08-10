WATCH: Yoo Ah In, Lee Kyu Hyung, Ong Seong Wu & more take on an exhilarating mission in ‘Seoul Vibe’ trailer

On August 10th, Netflix released the main poster & trailer, which showed the 'hip' charm of the movie 'Seoul Vibe' The movie is a car-chasing action sprint that takes place in 1988, when the Supreme Team in Sanggye-dong, who dreams of the American dream, receives an offer they can't refuse and is put into a VIP slush fund investigation operation.

The main trailer draws attention from the start with a light beat flowing as the cassette tape with 'Seoul Vibe mixtape 1988' on it works. Prosecutor Ahn (played by Oh Jung Se) makes an irresistible proposal to the Supreme Team in Sanggye-dong, who dreams of the American dream full of freedom and style.

Supreme Team transports the slush funds of 'Chairman Kang' (Moon So Ri), the first target of the VIP slush fund investigation operation, and Korea's second unofficial, with a vehicle that has been directly modified from one to ten. However, in front of them, the surveillance of police cars and the threat of 'Director Lee' (Kim Sung Kyun), the action leader of 'Chairman Kang', who hates 'bunkering', also adds to the threat of an easy operation.

The main poster consists of the strongest drifter Dong Wook (Yoo Ah In), club DJ 'Woo Sam' (Go Kyung Pyo), human navigator Bok Nam (Lee Kyu Hyung), riding a bike against the backdrop of the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team and the hideout. The majestic appearance of five people, including transformation genius 'Yoon Hee' (Park Ju Hyun) and Sanggye-dong’s MacGyver 'Jungi' (Ong Seong Wu), was captured in one cut.

In particular, the appearance of standing with the old car with wretched eyes raises expectations for the thrilling and splendid car chasing action they will show in the 'Super Special VIP Slush Investigation Operation'. It will be released on August 26th.

