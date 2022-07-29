WATCH: Yoo Ah In, Ong Seong Wu, Go Kyung Pyo & more star in the exciting trailer for ‘Seoul Vibe’

On July 29th, Netflix released a teaser poster and teaser trailer for 'Seoul Vibe'. Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, and Ong Seong Wu, who are the main characters, performed a powerful sprint. 'Seoul Vibe' is a car-chasing action blockbuster. Set in 1988, It depicts the speedy run of the Supreme Team in Sanggye-dong, which is involved in a VIP slush fund investigation operation.

The poster was gorgeous. Yoo Ah In, as Dong Wook, headed somewhere in a car with the number 'Seoul 1988'.We felt the atmosphere of Seoul in the 80s. A car-chasing action is also expected. The car that was remodeled by adding colorful lighting made people look forward to the sensibility that the Supreme Team in Sanggye-dong would show. A copy of "The super-special mission begins" added to the curiosity.

The trailer was full of sights. The Sanggye-dong Supreme Team appeared proudly, boasting a loud exhaust sound. They attracted attention with five unique characters. The strongest drifter 'Dong Wook', club DJ 'Sam Woo' (Go Kyung Pyo), human navigator 'Bok Nam' (played by Lee Kyu Hyung), the bike genius 'Yoon Hee' (played by Park Ju Hyun), MacGyver of Sanggye-dong 'Jun Gi' (played by Ong Seong Wu), etc. to be.

A powerful figure (Oh Jung Se) appeared here. He is a person who conducts an unofficial investigation in pursuit of VIP slush funds. He makes an offer to the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team that they couldn’t refuse. There was also a glimpse of hip racing. Yoo Ah In cut the wind and turned the steering wheel roughly. In the old car, a song full of 80's vibes flowed out, adding to the anticipation.

