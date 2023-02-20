WATCH: Yoo In Na becomes the perfect love consultant in first teaser for Bo Ra! Deborah

The first look at the upcoming drama ‘ Bo Ra! Deborah ’ is here and it has surely intrigued us. To be broadcast on ENA, the show has caught the attention with its first teaser that has introduced the titular character of Deborah played by Yoo In Na .

The teaser shows actress Yoo In Na introducing herself to her followers. She’s a dating coach who vows to help people in their love lives. She says, “Hello. I’m Deborah the dating consultant. Is dating difficult for you? Are you saying that you don’t really know what is to be done? If that’s the case with you, then trust me with it. If you will apply by writing down your worries then we will give you a chance to be consulted by Deborah through a raffle. We have also prepared a small gift for you so we request you to participate in large numbers. So let’s meet in the warm spring. Bye!”

About Bo Ra! Deborah

The TV show follows the life of a love coach with a strong personality. She takes on the tough task of becoming a relationship influencer and works hard for the same. Moreover, Deborah is a well known author of a best-seller romance book. Actress Yoo In Na will be joined by the cast members iKON’s June, Yoon Hyun Min, and Joo Sang Wook, the first of whom will successfully make his drama debut with the show. Meanwhile, it is known that Yoon Hyun Min will act as the male lead, Lee Soo Hyuk, who is a publishing planner and does not believe in Deborah’s job. The picky but charming man butts heads with her but seemingly needs her help in his love life. He unknowingly gets involved with her and goes through changes in his life.

Joo Sang Wook will play the role of Lee Soo Hyuk’s best friend and business partner Han Sang Jin who is also the representative of the book publishing house Jinri. Meanwhile, iKON member June will embody Yang Jin Ho, a boy who is an all rounder and is looking for a successful chance at love.