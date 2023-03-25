WATCH: Yoo In Na transforms into a successful ‘dating influencer’ in the second teaser for Bo Ra! Deborah

ENA's new original drama 'Bo Ra! 'Deborah' is a love coach 'Deborah' who believes that dating requires strategy and 'Soo Hyuk (played by Yoon Hyun Min)', a publishing planner who believes that dating is sincere. It is an over-immersion-inducing romance that begins by making a love book together.

New teaser:

The second teaser video, released on March 23, amplifies expectations by predicting the bone-crushing love coaching of Deborah, who is more serious about love than anyone else. Deborah, the strongest dating coach who has mastered every relationship in the world. It's scary to turn on the dating counseling live broadcast, and the comments are overflowing. “Are you ready to be beaten to the bone? The over-immersion-inducing questions following the confident warning, “You may get sick in love,” add to the interest.

The way to make sure that the 'ENTP mate' comes over is the reality honey tip of going straight and stepping back right away, and after the 'spicy' coaching to break up with your best friend immediately, “Stop struggling dating, increase my value and be loved more confidently The advice continues, “I have to date.” Here, “You can also become a love winner. I'm here, right?” The message makes me more curious about Deborah's slightly different coaching that will make her a 'love winner'.

Yoo In Na as Deborah:

Witty and candid, Deborah is a wannabe 'relationship influencer (dating + influencer)' for women, and a 'high level' dating coach who is also a star writer with a best-selling love book. Deborah, who said that her winning love should only be her love, also became a 'love loser' who couldn't see her in front of her own love and was properly stabbed in the back. Deborah, a love coach who has failed in her relationship, will create a love book with Lee Soo Hyuk, a publishing planner who is clumsy in her love. First broadcast on April 12th.

