WATCH: Yoo In Na transforms into a successful love coach in the new teaser for upcoming drama Bo Ra! Deborah

ENA's new original drama 'Bo Ra! Deborah' released the new teaser video of the strongest love coach Deborah (played by Yoo In Na) on March 8th. 'Bo Ra! 'Deborah' is an over-immersion-inducing romance that begins when dating coach Deborah, who says that dating requires strategy, and Soo Hyuk (played by Yoon Hyun Min), a publishing planner who says that dating is sincere, create a love book together. Pushing, pulling, chewing, biting, tasting, and enjoying love all add real empathy and stimulate viewers' excitement within them.

Director Lee Tae Gon, who has sensuous and delicate directing skills such as 'Crazy X in this District', 'Civil War of Prosecutor', and 'Age of Youth 1/2', and writer Ah Kyung, who was recognized for his witty writing skills with 'Crazy X in this District', unite once more. Responsible for perfection. Above all, the synergy of Loco artisans who will complete a romantic comedy that explodes 'some', such as Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, Joo Sang Wook, Hwang Chan Sung, and Park So Jin, also raises expectations.

The teaser:

While the 'reversal poster', which foreshadowed a bittersweet romance earlier, drew attention, the first teaser video released on this day immediately catches the eye with Deborah's majestic aura. “A winning love? I'll let you know," said Deborah, who started dating coaching a bit differently. “Meet expectations and miss expectations. The 'rule' titled "Keep in mind WINNER TAKES IT ALL" adds to the curiosity about everything about love that Deborah will tell you.

The self-proclaimed romantic comedy goddess Yoo In Na plays the role of Deborah, the strongest love coach, foreshadowing another character in her life. Witty and candid, Deborah is a wannabe 'relationship influencer (dating + influencer)' for women, and a 'high level' dating coach who is also a star writer with a best-selling love book. She seems to have mastered dating, but she is a person who is not able to see an inch in front of her own love and gets stabbed in the back of her head. It is expected that the return match of Deborah, her love coach who failed in her relationship, will be dynamically drawn to restore her self-esteem. Meanwhile, ENA's new original drama 'Bo Ra! Deborah' will be broadcast for the first time on April 12.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Park Seo Joon’s interaction at Chanel Paris Fashion Week goes viral

Advertisement