WATCH: Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, Hwang Chansung and more star in the hilarious new trailer for Bo Ra! Deborah

Bo Ra! Deborah's Yoo In Na, Yoon Hyun Min, Joo Sang Wook, and Hwang Chansung unfold an over-immersion-inducing romance.

ENA's new original drama 'Bo Ra! Deborah', on April 3rd, is the main story of the dynamic first meeting between Deborah (Yoo In Na) and Lee Soo Hyuk (Yoon Hyun Min), who are so different. The trailer is released to raise expectations. In addition, Han Sang Jin (played by Joo Sang Wook), the owner of unusually brilliant beauty, and Deborah's lover Noh Joo Wan (played by Hwang Chansung), who rise from a wannabe couple to a fantastic breakup couple, are added to stimulate curiosity about the first broadcast. 'Bo Ra! 'Deborah' is an over-immersion-inducing romance that begins when dating coach Deborah, who believes that dating requires strategy, and 'Lee Soo Hyuk', a publishing planner who believes that dating is sincere, work together to create a love book.

The main preview video released on this day draws attention from the beginning with the brilliant career of the strongest love coach Deborah. Lee Soo Hyuk's disapproving face followed by Han Sang Jin's words, "A famous influencer as a dating coach, and a writer who published three best-selling love books in a row," makes us curious about the relationship between the two. The tense first meeting of nervous warfare was also captured. To Deborah, “Dating coach? It is interesting to see Lee Soo Hyuk provoking, “Where do you win and lose in love?” Deborah's response to this is also not easy. Deborah says, "Why isn't it there?" and makes a 'loser' gesture toward Lee Soo Hyuk, who has a broken heart, and engages in a nervous war of nerves.

The posters:

The released poster catches the eye with a splendid atmosphere. First of all, the subtle tension in the bright smiles of Deborah, Lee Soo Hyuk, Han Sang Jin (Joo Sang Wook), and Noh Joo Wan (Hwang Chansung) as they celebrate under the dazzling party lights is interesting. The phrase "work and love, we will make it all come true" raises curiosity about the "one-step" love coaching they will provide.

