WATCH: Yoo Seung Woo prepares to leave his love behind in the emotional MV teaser

Singer-songwriter Yoo Seung Woo conveys a gloomy yet lonely autumn sensibility. The first MV teaser for the title song 'I want to love' was released. His agency Highline Entertainment released the first music video teaser for the title song 'I want to love' of Yoo Seung Woo's fifth mini-album 'Five Love Stories' through the official YouTube channel at 4:30 pm IST on September 24th.

In the music video teaser, Yoo Seung Woo aroused curiosity as he looked like he was taking the sheet music after loading the luggage in the trunk of the car. Along with this, the short released lyrics of 'I want to love' left a deep impression and raised expectations for this sound source.

Starting with his first mini-album 'Picnic', Yoo Seung Woo received great love from the public by releasing a number of hit songs such as 'Because you're pretty', 'Only you', 'Tonight', and 'Slowly'. In this album, it is expected that you will be able to feel the sensibility of Yoo Seung Woo, who has matured and deepened as the autumn is deepening.

Yoo Seung Woo, born February 26, 1997, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is signed to Starship Entertainment's subsidiary label Highline Entertainment.

In particular, Yoo Seung Woo is drawing attention as he participated in writing and composing all the songs on this album. Yoo Seung Woo is going to show the ability of a singer-songwriter who has grown even more by filling his own color. The fifth mini-album 'Five Love Stories', where you can feel the deeper and deeper emotions of Yoo Seung Woo, will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on September 28th.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s ‘Attacca’ surpasses 1.4 million pre order sales within one day

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.