WATCH: Yoo Yeon Seok and Moon Ga Young share a tense conversation in The Interest Of Love teaser

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama The Interest Of Love released a trailer for the first episode of Ha Sang Soo (played by Yoo Yeon Seok) and Ahn Soo Young (played by Moon Ga Young). The released video arouses excitement with Ha Sang Soo going straight to Ahn Soo Young, who works at the same bank.Unlike other people who were prejudiced that her boyfriend would exist and couldn't even speak to her, she boldly sent a text message to Ahn Soo Young.Here, she even asks for a date with her, saying, "I want to meet Chief Ahn this weekend."

Then, the closeness of the two people walking down the street together and the barely passing hands form a subtle tension.When Ahn Soo Young said, "I don't like ambiguous relationships," Ha Sang Soo replied, "I like certain things too. Neat things." However, soon, inside the bank, rumors circulate that Ahn Soo Young gave Jeong Jong Hyeon (Jung Ga Ram) a lunch box, causing confusion in her love line. Ha Sang Soo, who only thought that Ahn Soo Young had confirmed each other's feelings earlier, will find this news all the more confusing.

In the end, Ha Sang Soo confesses his affection for her, saying, "Soo Young, you know my heart," to confirm her intentions, but Ahn Soo Young responds coldly, saying, "I don't want to know." Previously, another teaser begins with Ha Sang Soo (played by Yoo Yeon Seok) and Ahn Soo Young (played by Moon Ga Young), who feel awkward even though they are in the same space. However, the eyes that are attracted to each other nevertheless give a foreboding that the hearts of the two are growing out of control.

Along with this, two people who forgot their situation in front of 'love' unfold. Ha Sang Soo approached Ahn Soo Young with the words "I can't do this anymore. "As if suggesting the relationship between a man and a woman who express their sincerity, the narration of 'an accident in which I gave my heart to someone who shouldn't have taken it out' continues and leaves a lingering effect.